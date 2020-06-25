Mary Lou Smith, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was born Sept. 20, 1935, to Ernest and Edna (Varner) Cox, in Nettleton, Missouri.

Mary Lou Smith married Francis Lyle Smith May 30, 1953.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary Lou enjoyed bible studies, traveling and volunteering.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; and sister, Shirley.

Survivors include: her son, Leon Smith (Janeen); two brothers, Donnie Cox, and Robert Cox (JoAnn); two granddaughters, Jennifer Bissias (George), and Heather Smith (Philip); and two great-grandsons, Jason and Achilles.

Farewell Graveside Services and Interment: 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.