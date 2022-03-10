Mary Joan VanVickle Smith, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Mound City, Missouri, daughter of the late Ophal Eugene Gladys (Bunker) and Edward Lee VanVickle. She graduated from Central High School 1950 and married Leonard Amos Smith on Dec. 18, 1953.
Mary was a homemaker, Mary was very active in the community and enjoyed presenting programs on a variety of topics, such as 100 year old Antique Jewelry, 100 years of Sheet Music, and antique buttons, (they called her the Button Lady). She also loved presenting her Santa Claus Program, and her nursery rhymes program. She was a member of St. Joseph Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, the past president of the St. Joseph Historical Society, also a member of Hyde Forge Questers, Robidoux Row, Carnegie Club, former Red Hat Society, and a former member of the King Hill Baptist Church. While at King Hill Baptist, she was active in the Acteens as a teacher, vacation bible school for many summers, the church choir, the King Hill Baptist Women's Club, WMU, and was very active as a messenger to the St. Joseph Baptist Association. She is now a member of the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard Smith, brothers, Eugene "Gene" Lee VanVickle, Robert Nelson VanVickle, and Merrill Dean VanVickle.
Survivors include, son, Gregory Len (Suzanne) Smith, St. Joseph; daughters, Joby Lynn (Harold "Ben" Robin) Sadler, Ponca City, Oklahoma, and Julie Kay Staggs, Agency, Missouri; grandchildren: Tripper Lee Sadler, Kenneth "Brian" Staggs II, Erin Suzanne Smith Wilkinson, Cassandra Brooke Staggs Hoffman, Nile Leslie Sadler Cranor, Adam Parker Smith, and Timothy Jon Staggs; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Scott Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church, Baptist Children Home of Missouri, or the St. Joseph Historical Society.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
