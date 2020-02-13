WATHENA, Kan. - Marvin L. Smith, 77, of Wathena, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.

Marvin was born on Dec. 11, 1942, in Troy, Kansas, to Norman and Opal Meredith (Bledsoe) Smith.

Marvin married Linda "Susie" (Mills) Griffin, on July 3, 1965, in Elwood, Kansas.

She preceded him in death on April 21, 2017.

Marvin loved his family and friends. He had a passion for his tractors.

Marvin was always willing to help anyone who asked.

Susie was the love of his life. He was loved by his son and anyone who knew him. He loved to tell stories, jokes and pull pranks on people. He was stubborn and didn't ever ask for help or anything from anyone, but once he allowed help he was very appreciative for all.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; bother, Lloyd Smith; and a stepdaughter, Rita Sue.

Survivors: stepson, Carl Griffin; step-grandchildren: Carl Griffin Jr., Christopher Griffin, Mariah Griffin, Autumn Griffin and Colton Griffin; step-great-grandchild, Cayden Michael Griffin; brothers: Melvin, Dennis (Joann), Donnie and Ronnie Smith; sisters: Sharon Burns, Beverly Cluck (Paul), Rhonda Schubert (Mike) and Pam Smith (Wes); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marvin's wishes were to be cremated, with no services.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.