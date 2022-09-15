Marilyn Jean Smith, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born July 21, 1928, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy and Elzy DeSpain. She worked as a Nurse Aide with the St. Joseph Sisters hospital, and also St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory as a housekeeper. She was a Catholic, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: James A. Nolan, Byron L. Brown, and Homer David Smith; a daughter, Dixie Jean Nolan; brothers, Donnie, Lonnie, and Ronnie and Frances DeSpain; sisters, Elsie Smith, Beverly Wolfe, and Linda Johnson.
Survivors include, daughters, Joyce Cain, Jeanie (Byron, Jr.) Brown, Jonie Sue Nolan, Kristy Clifford, and Janice Brown; sons, James (Rachel) Nolan Jr., Jerry Brown, John D. Brown; step-daughter, Diana (Charlie) Proctor; step-son, Carl (Kathy) Smith; a grandson she raised in the home Jared Brown, as well as 23 other grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Stephen Hansen officiating. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Marilyn Smith memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.