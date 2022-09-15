Marilyn Jean Smith, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born July 21, 1928, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dorothy and Elzy DeSpain. She worked as a Nurse Aide with the St. Joseph Sisters hospital, and also St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory as a housekeeper. She was a Catholic, and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: James A. Nolan, Byron L. Brown, and Homer David Smith; a daughter, Dixie Jean Nolan; brothers, Donnie, Lonnie, and Ronnie and Frances DeSpain; sisters, Elsie Smith, Beverly Wolfe, and Linda Johnson.

