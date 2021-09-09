Marilyn G. "Mert" Smith, 78, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
She was born Dec. 5, 1942, in St. Joseph to Harry and Lucille (Slocum) Wells.
Mert married Larry M. Smith on Sept. 8, 1965. He survives of the home.
She worked at St. Joseph Cleaners which was a family business and the Tupperware Distributor.
Mert loved babysitting her grandchildren. She was an avid letter and poem writer, just ask Betty Stunz! Mert loved bowling and visiting the casino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Van Ginkel; and stepmother, Josephine Wells.
Survivors include husband; daughters, Suzanne Shepherd (Mark), and Kelly Romeiser (Robert); son, Shane Smith; brother, Larry Wells (Annette); sister, Anita Jane Schmidt (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends at noon prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to United Cerebral Palsy.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.