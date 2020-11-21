Smith, Margaret R. 1940-2020

Margaret Rose (Cook) Smith, 79, of St. Joseph, Missouri, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Rd, St. Joseph, with Rev. Tim Champ officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, Kansas.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Christian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Margaret was born on Nov. 18, 1940, in Atchison, the daughter of Hamp and Barbara (Rolfes) Cook. She attended Winthrop and Weston grade schools, graduating from Weston-Platte High School in 1958. From 1958-1961 Margaret worked at the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, Atchison.

She was married to Lee R. Smith on April 22, 1960, at the Rushville Christian Church. They have lived in either Missouri or Kansas all her life. She worked as a receptionist /assistant for Dr. Eugene Bribach for 18 years. Margaret worked as a sales clerk for March Furniture for over 28 years. She was a member of the King Hill Christian Church, St. Joseph, formerly a member of the Rushville Christian Church and First Christian Church, Atchison.

Margaret enjoyed shopping, traveling, dancing and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her husband and love of her life, Lee R. Smith, of the home; a brother, James W. Cook and his wife Debbie, Rushville; a sister, Barbara Ann Huffman, Stanberry, Missouri; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman (Bonnie) Smith, St. Joseph, Terry (Cheryl) Smith, Atchison; nieces; Pam Sullivan, Covas, California, Diane Riggs, Rushville, Missouri, Diane McGinley, Stanberry, Becky Richeson, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Anna Lutz, Rushville, Jenny Surey, Aurora Colorado, Jessica Taylor, Blaine, Kansas, Ginger Valenti, Las Vegas, Nevada, Susan Hupp, Katy, Texas, and Carrie Kovar, Ashburn, Virginia; nephews, Doug Wyatt, Nebraska, Gregg Wyatt, Weston, Missouri, and Richard Cook, Warsaw, Missouri; several great nieces and nephews.

Her parents; a brother, Thomas Cook; and sisters, Catherine Kovar and Georgia Gray; a nephew, Tommy Cook; and a niece, Marguerite Marion, preceded her in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.