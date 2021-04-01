SAVANNAH, Mo. - Katrina Roxanne Smith, 50, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in her home in Savannah, Missouri.

She was born Aug. 22, 1970, in St. Joseph, to Luther H. and Delores J. (Dudley) Schroeder.

Katrina married Ricky LeRoy Smith on Aug. 25, 2004.

She loved children and animals. She was always very caring, always had a listening ear, in addition to being loyal, optimistic and family-oriented.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky L. Smith of the home; siblings, Benny Schroeder, Brenda Henley, Cheri Schroeder and Stephanie Schroeder; in-laws, Barbara (Richard) Malcolm, Jerry Smith, Paul (Kym) Smith, Marcia (John) Meek, Alan Smith, Becky (Isaac) Lopez, and James (Vanessa) Smith; stepdaughter, Amber (Ryan) Sansone; granddaughters, Caitlyn and Brentley Sansone; beloved dog and cat, Jackie and Sheba.

Inurnment and Celebration of life to be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

