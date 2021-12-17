Bobby Lee Smith Jr., 38, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 26, 1982, in St. Joseph, son of Cecilia (Perkins) and Ronald Smith. He graduated from Elwood High School. Bobby worked as a cook in several area restaurants. He enjoyed scrapping. Bobby was always there when someone needed help and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Bobby is survived by his father, Ronald Smith of Elwood, Kansas; mother, Cecilia Davis of Michigan; fiancee', Stephanie Blanchard of the home; children, Carmelisa "CJ" Smith of St Joseph, Travis (Bryanna) White of Troy, Kansas, Katelynn White of St. Joseph, Autumn Banks of Lincoln, Nebraska; brothers, Howard Smith of Elwood, Donnie Ray (Tiffany) Smith of Troy; stepbrother, Zachary (Jamie) Barnes of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Draven, Zayden, Shawn Jr., Jaxon, Liam, Selena, Mateo and Timberlynn; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Smith has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at noon Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Elwood Community Center.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
