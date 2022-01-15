Smith, Jessie W. 1941-2022 White Cloud, Kan.

WHITE CLOUD, Kan. - Jessie W. Smith, 80, White Cloud, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
He was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Duncanville, Alabama, to Clyde and Evie (Cooley) Smith.
Jessie owned and operated an antique shop. He loved to fish and hunt, and also loved animals and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg M. Smith; and several brothers.
Survivors include son, Tim (Dawn), White Cloud; five grandchildren, Justin, Clint, and Taylor Smith, Amber (Tom) Jakeman, Katie Nguyen; three great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Jerry) Montgomery, Alabama; estranged wife, Martha Smith; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
