DEKALB, Mo. - Jeraldine "Sue" Murphy Smith, 88, of DeKalb, Missouri, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was born Aug. 11, 1934, daughter of Ethelyn and Thomas K. Murphy. She attended first grade at Union School, near Wallace, Missouri, and graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1952. She attended Guard Business School and began her short career at Missouri Water and Steam, The Farm Service Office and Wyeth Hardware as well as Weston Burley House. She married John Thomas Smith after his return from Army Service on April 16, 1955. To this union she was blessed with Renee and twins, Dana and Danette. Sue and John purchased the Murphy family farm where they carried on in farming and raising their children. Sue lived on the farm most of her life and helped with the farming operation for many years.
Sue loved music and was very talented and enjoyed teaching her children music, playing accordion, piano and singing in many groups at church and nursing homes. Sue was a Christian and loved the Lord. Many times she mentioned wanting to go see Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Dana; and sisters, Betty Best and Janice Ford.
Survivors include daughters, Renee (Larry) Parkhurst, of St. Joseph, and Danette (John) Hanson, of Gulliver, Michigan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her lifelong friends, Helen Hall and Betty Belle Henkowski; and her cat, Precious, who gave her so much love.
We would like to thank Carriage Square Nursing Home for their kind and loving care as well as Tradition's Hospice for their wonderful care during this time of loss.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Union Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Christian Church or Tradition's Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
