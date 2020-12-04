Smith, Jamie L. 1976-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, niece and friend. She had a smile that could light up any room that she entered. If you were lucky enough to be present when she looked into not only her daughter's, Trinleigh and Paisleigh's eyes, but also the eyes of her numerous students known as her "littles", the pure joy radiating from her would blind you.

Jamie Lynne Smith, 44, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jamie was born in St. Joseph on Oct. 17, 1976, to James "Jim" & Melinda "Mindy" Miller.

Jamie has been a lifelong resident of her hometown, Wathena. Jamie graduated from Wathena High School, in 1995 and then pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher and Graduated from Northwest Missouri State University as a Bearcat in 2001, with her Masters Degree in Early Childhood / Special Education.

Jamie was a member of District and Leadership Teams, Curriculum Coordinator, she was also a member of REA (Riverside Education Association). Jamie was the business owner of I Teach 2 and Pigtails'n Inkwells.

She married Paul "PJ" Smith, Dec. 23, 2005.

Jamie was such a loving, brave, and compassionate person, not only for her girls, but for everyone involved in her life.

Jamie's love for her family, friends and faith was endless. There was never a moment, even in her final days, that she didn't worry about everyone more than herself ... She loved being with family and friends ~ laughing, playing games, and traveling the world. She has inspired every student that had the privilege to call her Mrs. Smith.

She is preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Edward & Ada Miller; Maternal Grandparents, Oscar "Lee" and Freda "Nana" Mandinger.

Jamie is survived by her loving girls, Trinleigh and Paisleigh Smith; husband, Paul (PJ) Smith; parents, James "Jim" and Melinda "Mindy" Miller; brother, Tyler Miller and wife, Lindsey; and nephews, Bryer and Barrett Miller; nieces, Brailee and Bentlee Miller; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

Jamie was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Parish, Wathena.

Rosary will be performed by the Knights of Columbus at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena. Visitation to follow 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wathena.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jamie Smith Educational Scholarship Fund.

Pallbearers: Brother, Tyler Miller; Nephew, Bryer Miller; Tim Haedt; Greg Vertin; Curtis Anderson; and James Schultz. Honorary Pallbearers: Riverside USD 114 Staff

We are jealous of the angels around the throne tonight. It's not our place to question. Only God knows why.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.