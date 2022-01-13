MESA, Ariz. - Irene Smith, 91, Mesa, formerly Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Mesa.
Preceded: parents, Emmett and Nora (Turner) Vance; husband, Ira Paul; infant daughter; siblings: Paul, Robert, Darrell, Norman Vance, Roberta Mae Vance, Margaret Hannah, Alice Campbell, Dorothy Ballinger, half siblings Don, Roy Vance, Reva Wright.
Survivors: children: Carolyn Irene Smith, Mesa, Billy Paul (Teresa) Smith, Tarkio, Darrell Ray (Diana) Smith, Diamond, Missouri; grandchildren: Brett Patrick Smith, Dallas, Texas, Melanie Ann (David) Freeland, Los Angeles, California, Timothy Ray (Kristen) Smith, Gastonia, North Carolina, Travis Heath (Charla) Smith, Overland Park, Kansas, Tyler Clay (Lindsey) Smith, Joplin, Missouri; great-grandchildren: Savanna, Dylan, Morgan, Kaden, Beckett, Luke, Emerson, Peyton, Maxwell, Bodhi, Crosby; siblings: David Vance, Tarkio, Evaline Riley, Fairfax, Missouri, Martha Gibbons, Platte City, Missouri, Mary Hope, Tarkio; nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Open visitation: 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Davis Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to service.
Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Memorials: Assembly of God Church, Tarkio.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
