SMITHVILLE, Mo. -Velma (Hook) Smith-Harris, 89, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1932, to Charles and Lillian Hook in Halls, Missouri. She graduated from Benton High School, in St. Joseph, at the age of 16.
On June 1, 1949, she was united in marriage to Jack W. Smith at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Halls. Jack and Velma lived and raised their five children in and around the Plattsburg and Smithville area. Jack passed away in 1997. On March 10, 2001 she married Charles Harris and they traveled from Alaska to Texas and everywhere in between.
She worked at Hales Grocery Store in Plattsburg and Big V in Smithville retiring 2001 with 36 ½ years of service. Her passions were family, bowling, crocheting, Chiefs, friends, and her Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jack and Charles; grandsons, Adam Read, Johnny Lemons and infant grandson; and seven siblings.
Velma is survived by her son, Harold (Arlene) Smith, Smithville, Helen Crawford, Smithville, Genice (Steve) Read, Plattsburg, Missouri, Judy (Duke) Hughes, Rayville, Missouri, Anita (Bill) Burchit, Edgerton, Missouri; three stepdaughters and their families, Helen Hurley, Pam Tetens and Donna Crabtree; 10 grandchildren; nine step- grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Crane; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or Special Olympics. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.