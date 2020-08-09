Smith, George R. 1940-2020

George R. Smith, 79, of St. Joseph, died on Aug. 6, 2020.

He was born Oct. 21, 1940, to David R. and Betty Bradley Smith.

He attended Lafayette High School and graduated from Missouri Western State College.

He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency in Germany from Jan. 1960, to April, 1963.

George retired from the United States Postal Service in 1998, after 35 years of service. He occasionally attempted to play golf.

George is preceded in death by his parents and brother, David C. Smith.

He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Waltraud "Woodie" Smith; son, Fr. Mark Smith of Marshall, Missouri; and daughter and son-in-law, Michael and Susan Smith Dodson of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Private service and cremation was held, due to the ongoing pandemic.

A Celebration of Life is planned for the future.

