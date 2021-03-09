Gary R. Smith, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

He was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Waverly, Missouri, to Clarence and Juanita (Bristow) Smith.

Gary married Jean Marie Blackston June 27, 1981. She survives of the home.

He was a lifetime member of HOG, St. Joseph Harley Davidson. He worked for Mead Products for over 30 years, then later retired from Harley Davidson.

Gary enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, music, BBQ's, and family gatherings with all his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sandy Smith; stepmother, Anna Smith.

Additional survivors include children, Angela High (Brian), Jeremy Smith, Stacy Huffman (Rashad), Jeffery Smith, Jennifer Briggs; grandchildren, Kaliey, Billy, Alec, Kayden, Kolton, Hayden, Hunter, Nikolas, Cecilia, Ethan, Lane, Savannah Jo, Tatum; great-grandson, Ca'Thyeis; siblings, Kathy Wills (Ernie), Butch Smith (Joan), Jim Busby (Dena); his beloved dogs, Jake and Katie; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.