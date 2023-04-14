SAVANNAH, Mo. -Francis D. Smith, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, in St. Joseph.
Francis was born on April 6, 1936, to the late Paul and Margaret (Ditto) Smith, in Maryville, Missouri. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, in Maryville in 1954.
Francis married Phyllis Fastenau on June 28, 1964, at Hope Lutheran Church, in Maryville. They spent many years of their lives in Maryville before moving to Savannah in 1994.
Mr. Smith worked at several job before retiring from the Missouri Department of Revenue in 2002. He loved motorcycling, bowling, hunting and real and model trains.
Francis is survived by his wife, Phyllis; three children, Christine, Diane and Michael, from a previous marriage, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen (Smith) McKiddy.
Mr. Smith has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17. Private Family Inurnment Nodaway Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
