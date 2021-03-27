TARKIO, Mo. - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Smith, 77, Tarkio, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Tarkio.

Preceded: parents, Roy E. and Allie E. (Brown) Redfern; grandparents, Louis (Viola) Redfern, Ray (Alta) Brown; sister-in-law, Trudy Redfern, brother-in-law, Ron Archambault.

Survivors: husband, Robert D. Smith, Tarkio; son, David (Gloria) Smith, Tarkio; granddaughter, Katie Smith, Tarkio; siblings, Jim Redfern, Overland Park, Kansas, Bob (Joyce) Redfern, Everett, Oregon, Ed Redfern, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Catherine Archambault, Stockton, Missouri, Dianna (Chris) Kramer, Lenexa, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, First Baptist Church, Tarkio.

Open visitation: 10 a.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m.

Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Memorials: American Cancer Society or Tarkio Nutrition Center.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.