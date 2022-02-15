Donald G. Smith, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, surrounded by his beloved wife and two children.
He was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Orange, Texas, to Dalco and Ima (Gage) Smith.
While serving his country in the United States Air Force, he met and married Lenora (Kathy) Scarpinatto on May 17, 1969. He held her heart and hand for over 52 years.
Donald had a long and successful career that spanned over 30 years in the oil industry. He enjoyed carpentry work, traveling, and genealogy. He was a proud grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them play sports and achieve new things. Donald was a believer and follower of Christ and was an active member of Ashland United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and identical twin brother, Ronald Smith.
Surviving family includes his beloved wife, Kathy; children, Bryan (Haruka) Smith and Amy (Brady) Dubois; five grandchildren, Akimori and Harumi Smith, Grant, Laurel and Ella Dubois; three siblings, Larry Smith, Shirley Fort, and Gary Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donald's final resting place will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Farewell services and a celebration of this deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend will be held at Ashland United Methodist Church on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org/donation) or to Ashland United Methodist Church (aumcfamily.org/give).
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
