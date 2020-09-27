Smith, Cheryl E. 1956-2020

Cheryl Elaine Smith, 64, was born Monday, June 18, 1956, in Saint Joseph, while the moon was in Libra and the sun in Gemini.

Her final weeks were spent in the loving care of her daughter and granddaughters in Oologah, Oklahoma.

After years of health struggles, she crossed over to eternal rest Thursday morning, Sept. 24, 2020, as the sun rose and slipped into Libra with the moon in Capricorn.

Beloved by countless people, Cheryl was a unique inspiration and a force.

She leaves behind: the love of her life, husband William (Bill) Christopher II; Her sisters, Peggy Derossett and Brittina Gardner (Donald); Her daughter and "Ace In The Hole", Amy Anglin (Joel); son, William (Billy) Christopher III (Shawna); step-daughter, Dawn Schilling (Eric); numerous "Adopted Kids"; The lights of her life, her grandchildren: Skyler, Kalyn, Corbin and Stella; nieces and nephews she loved as her own: Jessica, Britten, Aaron, Adrian, Jesse, Jacey, Raegan, Nicholas, Matthew and Autumn (Daniel).

A celebration of Cheryl's life will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at High Noon, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Saint Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cheryl's favorite charity: St. Bonaventure Indian Mission & School PO Box 610 Thoreau, NM 87323-0610. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.