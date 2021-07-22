Smith, Carol A. 1952-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Carol Ann (Karsten) Smith, passed into the arms of the Lord, Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Carol was born on May 24, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Melvin Erich and Vera Verlene (VanDeventer) Karsten. Mel and Verlene preceded her in death.
Carol grew up in Mound City, Missouri, graduating from Mound City High School in 1970.
Trained in the trumpet, she was a member of the brass quartet which earned honors at the state level. Carol's skills on the basketball court were recognized as she gained All State honors her Senior year. After graduation, Carol played for the Women's Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball Team, traveling and competing throughout the Midwest.
On May 22, 1985, Carol was united in marriage to James William "JB" Smith. Married 34 years, JB preceded her in death in 2019.
Like her father, Carol knew no strangers. She will be remembered as a dedicated deer hunter, as she and JB were avid participants and supporters of all aspects of hunting in Holt County. After a successful hunt with JB, Carol could often be found running the 8-ball table at the local pub. As a couple, they particularly enjoyed the many camping and fishing trips they shared with their friends.
Carol's career began at Dick's Rexall in Mound City, where she operated the old-time soda fountain. Carol spent many years in food service, beginning at the Big Lake State Park Dining Lodge and The Klub Restaurant and Event Center in Mound City. She then spent several years running Ray's Cafe in Mound City. From there, Carol took a position as Shift Foreman at the Earl May warehouse in Shenandoah, Iowa. She then returned to Mound City as the Kitchen Supervisor for Tiffany Care Centers, retiring in 2017.
Carol is survived by: her stepson Darren of Wamego, Kansas; brother, Larry (Jacque) Karsten of Nevada, Missouri; sister, Vicki (Ridge) Yates of Mound City; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.
Cremation under the direction of Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Carol Ann's name, at Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
