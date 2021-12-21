Captain Robert C. Smith, Retired, St. Joseph Police Department, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
He was born Oct. 22, 1938, in Atchison, Kansas, to Charles and Hazel (Hargrove) Smith.
Robert married Venetha Eileen Taylor on June 26, 1960. She survives of the home.
Robert served in the U.S. Army National Guard. For 25 years on the St. Joseph Police Department, he protected and served his community, retiring as Captain. During his tenure, he was in traffic, a detective, and headed up the original drug enforcement division. Robert was a graduate of the 100th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Later, he was a driver/trainer at Mayflower and St. Joe Transit.
He enjoyed his fur babies, Mom's cooking, Julie's cookies, collecting Cobalt glass, bulldog figurines, and working at his estate sales.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Scott.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Venetha; son, Stephen (Julie); daughter-in-law, Faye; grandchildren, Ryan (Audra), Shauna (Dave) Hubbard, Megan (Harrison) Cobb, Taylor Smith; great-grandchildren, Leila, Lillie, Angel, Fletcher, and Ivy.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 10 a.m. Friday, Sugar Creek Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
