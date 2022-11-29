SAVANNAH, Mo. - Billy Gene Smith, 63, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1959 in North Kansas City, Missouri, son of Donna and Sheldon "Butch" Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and at the age of 17 joined the United State Navy. Billy was a longtime Truck Driver. He enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of several different motorcycle clubs. He also enjoyed traveling, reading and watching westerns, especially John Wayne.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents.

