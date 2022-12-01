SAVANNAH, Mo. - Billy Gene Smith, 63, of Savannah, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 29, 1959, in North Kansas City, Missouri, son of Sharron (Sessions) and Sheldon "Butch" Smith. He attended Lafayette High School and at the age of 17, joined the United States Navy.
Billy was a longtime Truck Driver. He enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of several different motorcycle clubs. He also enjoyed traveling, reading and watching westerns, especially John Wayne.
Billy was preceded in death by: his father, Sheldon "Butch" Smith; mother, Sharron Pettite; step-mother, Donna Smith; and step-father, LaMarr Pettite.
Survivors include: children: Ariel Smith of Savannah, Sheldon Smith of St. Joseph and Christopher Thompson of Omaha, Nebraska; step-daughter, Serena Cleaveland; siblings, Bobbee Karguth of Savannah, Barry (Yolanda) Smith and Brian Smith; step-grandchildren, Gracie and Brady Shields; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Mount Zion Cemetery, Gower, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Freudenthal Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
