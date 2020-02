Bessie M. Smith

PICKERING, Mo. -Bessie Mae Smith, 85, of Pickering, died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville, Missouri.

Mrs. Smith's body has been cremated, under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, where services are pending and will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.