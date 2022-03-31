AGENCY, Mo. - Norman A. (Alex) Smiley, 87, of Agency Missouri passed away on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at his home.
Alex was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on April 21, 1934. He graduated from Benton High School in St. Joseph. Alex was a member of the Agency Methodist Church. He worked at Mead Products as a supervisor for 43 years, retiring in 1998.
Alex married his wife of 60 years, Mary E. Wertin on Aug. 5, 1954. After her passing in 2015 he married Judy Paden on Feb. 13, 2016. She survives of the home.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Erma Dorthea Smiley; sister Virginia Naomi Schmitt and nephew Jeffry Schmitt.
Alex is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters Barbara Woyski (George), Agency; Susanne Pollard (Craig), St. Joseph; sons, Stephen Smiley (Lorrie), Agency; Michael Smiley (Lee), St. Joseph, Darrell Smiley Bellingham, Washington; nephew David Schmitt; stepson, Rodney Paden (Sandy); stepdaughters; Rhonda Paden and Helen Jo Paden; 12 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren and 13 step- great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday April 2, 2022 at 10 a.m., Agency Cemetery. Rev. Jim Barnett Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Freudenthal Hospice or Agency Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
