Smart, Susan E. 1941-2022 Atchison, Kan.

Susan was born on June 27, 1941, in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Eugene and Isabelle (Wolfe) Wolverton. Following graduation from the University of Kansas with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing she spent two years in Bolivia with the Peace Corp. Upon her return, Susan worked as a visiting nurse in Kansas City before becoming the Director of Home Health for St. John's Hospital, Leavenworth and Providence Hospital, Kansas City.
She attended St. Benedicts Church and was a member of the KU Alumni Association and the KU Nurses Alumni Association. She enjoyed raising flowers, KU Basketball games, and volunteering at the Thrift Store. Susan especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her cat Izzi.
Susan was married to Kenneth Smart, and he survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Kris (Mary) Beverly and granddaughter Keira, Tonganoxie, Kansas, and Aaron Beverly, McCloud, California; two stepdaughters, Stacie (Kevin) Dougherty and grandchildren, Makenzie and Mattie, Atchison, and Carri (Chad) Ball, and grandchildren Lindsey, Max, and Addison Wichita, Kansas.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Our thanks to the Atchison Medicalodge, and Amberwell Hospice for the care given during Susan's final days. Special thanks to Kristy Callahan for the extra special care for Susan. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
