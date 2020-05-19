MARYVILLE, Mo. - Lavon E. Smail, 85, of Maryville, passed from this life on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Lavon was born in Maitland, Missouri, on June 11, 1934, to Earl Richard and Minnie Ruth (Adams) Archer. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Maitland, Missouri high school, and had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On Sept. 30, 1951, Lavon was united in marriage to Leslie Eugene Smail, in Maitland. They had lived in North Carolina, at Camp LeJeune, also in Emporia, Kansas, Macon, Missouri, Chillicothe, Missouri, and then many years in Maryville.

Lavon liked to write poetry; she enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and playing cards. She had been an inspector at the former Pope & Talbot Diaper Factory; she was an agent for New York Life, had sold Avon, and spent many years taking care of children at her home. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church, all of Mayville.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Les, in 2016; and by two brothers, Leon and Lavern (Coke) Archer; and two sisters, Ruth Kooken, and Polly Hosfiel.

She is survived by: her five children, Dave (Deb) Smail, Paola, Kansas, Mike (Margaret) Smail, Maryville, Rick (Sheila) Smail, Maryville, Kim (Scott) Shamberger, Maryville, and Stephanie Harkrider, Maryville; her sister, Mary Dow, Mesa, Arizona; 16 grandchildren, 29, great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Open viewing will be from Noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with family at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m.

Covid-19 protocol will be followed.

Memorials are suggested in Lavon's name to the First Baptist Church, Maryville.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.