Barbara Jean (Grocke) Smail, 84, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
She was born April 27, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Raymond and Helen (Ulasy) Grocke.
Barbara married John Smail on Nov. 9, 1968. He survives of the home.
Barbara liked to play cards, especially Pitch. She loved to bake and was known for her chocolate-chip cookies with walnuts and lemon-meringue pie. She loved to sing in the church choir, and enjoyed gardening and watching Katharine Hepburn movies. Barbara always dressed like a lady and liked to strike up a conversation wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four aunts.
Survivors include her husband; children, Linda, James (Sherry), Daniel (Cindy), Carol (Barry), and Kathern (Jonathan); 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Children's Mercy Hospital.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
