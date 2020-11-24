Harry A. Sly, Jr.

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Harry A. Sly Jr, Fairfax, Missouri, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Fairfax hospital. Mr. ly was a lifelong resident of Fairfax and a farmer.

Survivors: daughter, Stephanie (Jay) Smith, Fairfax; sons, Mark (Debbie) Sly, Fairfax, David (Krista) Sly, Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service and burial in pleasant Ridge

Cemetery near Fairfax with a memorial service later,when it is safe to do so.

An open visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m.,Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be extremely important at the visitation.

Memorials: Fairfax Improvement Foundation, P.O. Box 31, Fairfax, MO 64446 or Fairfax United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 318, Fairfax, MO. or Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, P.O. Box 262 fairfax,MO

Arrangments,Schooler Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.