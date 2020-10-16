Slusher, Patricia 1940-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Patricia R. "Pat" (Densmore) Slusher, 79, passed away at her Oregon home on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Born in Ute, Iowa, her parents were Dean E. and Ruth (Morgan) Densmore.

Pat married Donald "Bud" Slusher in 1961 and they made their home in Forest City and Oregon. They became parents of two children. Pat was a teacher at Savannah and Oregon.

Pat was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; their daughter, Terri; brothers, Russell and Elton Densmore.

She is survived by: her son, Russell (Lisa) Slusher, Forest City, Missouri; brother, Jeff (Mary) Morgan, Guthrie Center, Iowa; and sister, Karen Hurley, Mitchellville, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, Oregon United Methodist Church. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon. Family visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Social distancing and masks are encouraged, and will be provided, to those attending the visitation or service.

Memorials to the Terri Slusher Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.