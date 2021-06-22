Sloan, David N. 1954-2021 Plattsburg, Mo.

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - David N. Sloan, a lifelong resident of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, with his wife of 48 years by his side.
David was born on July 21, 1954, to Carl and Elberta Sloan where he was raised and worked on the family farm. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Church, the Chaparels car club and owner of Custom Chassis, Inc. He graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1973.
He was an avid music lover, especially goldie oldies and rock and roll. He considered himself lucky to have been to concerts of the Rolling Stones, Kiss, George Thorogood, B.B. King and Jimmy Ray Vaughn. David shared his love with abused and homeless animals, telling his wife to "feed 'em, catch 'em and bring them in", which has resulted in nine cats and one dog sharing his home.
David was a man of many self taught skills in which he was a plumber, electrician, welder, car mechanic and so much more. His main interest was drag racing and fast cars. Getting to tag along with the Engnes brothers and 'Mr. Lucky' to drag strips only fueled his desire to build his own. He would super tune any car he had to street race on Saturday nights with other locals. Although illegal and dangerous, Jacksons hill, 6-mile lane, 33 Hwy and Mecca were the hot spots for this group to race. He gave a makeover to a $25 dollar '68 Camaro - named it 'Drag Addict' and started racing at the Bethany, Mo. track for many years. Fast was never fast enough so he built a 1927 T-bucket roadster, named it 'Pocket Rocket' and started a whole new class and inspired others to follow suit.
David left the farm in 1986 to work for a machine shop in St. Joseph. After a year or so of that, he started his own shop in Plattsburg, Custom Chassis, to be a full service garage. In 1990 a new drag strip was built at Osborn, Missouri, by the Franks family. Many a race was done there. In 1993 David made his own goal that many do not know. It was to rebuild the Pocket Rocket - set the fastest time and then retire from racing for awhile. After lots of work, he took the car to the test and tune night to see if he had met his goal. For reasons still unknown, he had a horrifying accident that left him in the hospital and rehab for six months. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and loss of his left arm. He would never drive or race again. Numerous medical issues plagued him through the years yet he never gave up on trying to get better. His constant struggles were met head on with determination and an inner strength never seen before. The last medical issue came into his life just a few months ago when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Although treatable, he was given little hope that he could overcome it as his body was exhausted from the previous years and could not fight back. He made a comment that "God knows what to do" and how right he was on Saturday morning when the call came for him to come home.
David is survived by his wife, Gara; stepdaughter, Becca Heatherington; sister-in-law, Gayl Griffith; sisters, Sally Slatinsky, Gail Holman; and brother, Charles E. Sloan; along with nieces and nephews and numerous relatives and friends.
Graveside services and interment 10:00am Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Greenlawn Cemetery Plattsburg Missouri.
The family suggests memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Pound Puppies.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
