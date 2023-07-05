Sloan, Clifford W. Hamilton, Mo. Jul 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clifford W. SloanHAMILTON, Mo. - Clifford W. "Bud" Sloan, 84, Hamilton, Missouri, passed on June 30, 2023.Funeral: 2 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Hamilton Federated Church.Formal Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 5, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.Interment: The Kingston Cemetery, Kingston, Missouri.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamilton Federated Church or the Stanley Stout Scholarship Fund at the American Royal.Friends may call from noon until 5 p.m., on Wednesday, July 5.Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 5, 2023 Late Notices, July 3, 2023 Late Notices, June 30, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesBuchanan County EMS director diesStores embracing shift in retailRicky Dean's thriving in opening weeksTeen dies in weekend crash near StanberryLocal pilot wants to bring flight school to St. JosephOutage hits portions of St. JosephGolden Corral closing its doorsResidents can enjoy fireworks, music and baseball this July FourthCountry Club celebrates the Fourth of July with mermaidsWomen start nonprofit to rehab local housing
