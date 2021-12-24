KANSAS CITY, Kan. -Daniel P. Slibowski (Dan the Man), 61, Kansas City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Dan was born Oct. 22, 1960, to Teddy and Norma (Mathers) Slibowski, in St. Joseph.
Dan's greatest joy was his three children. He also had a passion for nature and the outdoors, hunting, fishing and searching for the ever-elusive morel mushrooms in the Spring.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his children: Nick Slibowski, Hailey Slibowski, Katie Deckert (Dylan); siblings, Janet Korell (Tom Ackley), Barb Schneider (Denny), Julie Kirschner (Kevin), Tom Slibowski, Jean Hutchcraft, Mary Wilson, Lori Severn (Bill), Patty Jones (Mark), Becky Slibowski (Dave Seckinger), Leighanne Slibowski (Russell Book); numerous nieces, nephews; extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life to be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lathrop First Assembly of God.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
