Slemp, Peggy A. 1951-2022 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO Mo. - Peggy Ann Slemp, 71, passed away in her Tarkio, Missouri, home surrounded by her loved ones on Aug. 18, 2022.She was born on Jan. 6, 1951, to Waunita Ellen Harris in Mansfield, Missouri. Peggy graduated from Rock Port, Missouri, High School in 1970.Peggy worked as a CNA for years until she got a job at Community Hospital in Fairfax as a housekeeper. Later she worked in home health until she retired.Peggy is preceded in death by her mom; brother, Roger Harris; sister, Sue Mitchell; and brother, Carl Twitty.Surviving loved ones are daughter, Sherry (Mark) Caufield, of Tarkio; son, Jeremy (Lana) Slemp of Fairfax; granddaughters, Alanna Lou (Dusty), Brookie (Mike); great- granddaughter, Myla Ellen; and her brother, Kenny Lewis.Graveside services and interment: Monday, 10:30 a.m. English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.Memorials: donor's local Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Slemp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
