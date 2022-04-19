Slemons Jr., Richard F. 1924-2022 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Richard Floyd Slemons Jr. was born June 28, 1924, in Langdon, Missouri. He was the oldest child of Richard Floyd Slemons and Blanche Tripp Slemons. Richard had one brother John J. Slemons (deceased) and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Graves and Marcia Martin, both residing in Fairfax, Missouri.
"Slem" spent most of his grade school and high school in Fairfax. During WW II he served as a Staff Sargent on Company D 345th Engineers. His overseas duty was in Italy. Italian campaigns: Northern Apennines and Rome-Arno. He earned two Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
After being discharged he attended Missouri University for two years. Soon after that, he married Sarah Lane Hogan. Slem farmed for several years, then worked for Cooper Nuclear Station many years. He and "Peggy" lived in Fairfax until relocating to Bethany, Missouri, in 2016. Slem and his family were members of the Fairfax United Methodist Church after the Minnesota Valley rural church closed.
To their union four children were born, Steven Slemons (JoAnn), Arvada, Colorado, Rebecca Longoria (Joe, deceased) San Leon, Texas, Susy Carpenter (Glenn, deceased) Weatherford, Texas, and Caleb Slemons (Jonne) Bethany.
There are six grandchildren, Dr. Jason Slemons (Dr. Lia) Anchorage, Alaska, Scott Slemons, Chicago, Illinois, Gabe Poole, Houston, Texas, Tyler Poole (Naomi) Houston, Ezra Carpenter (Kara) Katy, Texas, and Lane Beeman (Timothy) Willow Park, Texas. Great grandchildren include Freda and Daphne Slemons, Alexander and Nathaniel Poole, and Atticus, Wesley, and Isaiah Beeman.
Slem liked daily news, politics, MU football and basketball, ham radio, and seeing his family.
Memorials may be sent to the First United Methodist Church, Fairfax, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
