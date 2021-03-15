Ronald "Ron" E. Sleeth 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital.

He was born June 11, 1949, in Maryville, Missouri, son of the late Deloris and Clarence "Sam" Sleeth.

He graduated from Lafayette High School and attended two years at the Missouri Western State College.

He served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War.

He worked at Ruan Trucking for many years as a mechanic, then a truck driver. He enjoyed mud racing his packman truck and he was an avid Chiefs fan.

Ron was a member of the Northwest Mudders Club and he was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David and Rick Sleeth.

Survivors include: wife, Gloria Sleeth of the home; daughters, Diane Davis and Tina Brant; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great- grandchildren; and a brother, Alan Sleeth, of Savannah, Missouri.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dan Kercher officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery, with Military Honors under the Auspices of the United States Navy.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.