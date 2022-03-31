Henry Everett Sleeth Jr., 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born Dec. 6, 1965, in St. Joseph, loving son of Sherry S. Anderson and Henry Everett Sleeth, Sr.
He worked many years as a caregiver. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing video games, and also loved music and reading.
Henry was survived by his mother, Sherry S. Anderson; his brothers, Brian (Charlette) Rich, Virginia, Minnesota, Raymond S. Rich, St. Joseph, and Shawn L. Nichols, Cameron, Missouri; his children, Alisha K. Hensley, St. Joseph, Dustin E. Sleeth, St. Joseph, and Tabitha C. May, Lawrence, Kansas; his grandchildren, Dakota, Sophia, Shaelynn, Trenton, Mikayla; and his two great-grandsons, Daetyn and Casyn; the mother of his children, Angela R. Sleeth, St. Joseph; and his aunt, Bonnie (Dan) Stewartsville, Missouri; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Celebration of life is pending at a later date.
"Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
