Slayden, Bertha J. 1936-2022 Martinsville, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Bertha Joyce Slayden was born Sept. 1, 1936, at the family home in Martinsville, Missouri, to Loren and Clella (Parman) Carter. She passed away Au. 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in Albany, Missouri, at the age of 85.

Joyce attended all 12 years at Martinsville School, living in the country with her parents. Joyce enjoyed school, all classmates, students in the other classes and being in the Junior and Senior Plays. After graduation she attended Gard Business School. Her first job was in the office of Wes Tab, now Mead Paper Company. Then from there to the Circulation Department of the St. Joseph News-Press. On Feb. 24, 1958, she started working at the USDA/ASCS Office in Mound City, Missouri, and worked there until she retired in May of 1992 after 34+ years.

