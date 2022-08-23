Slayden, Bertha J. 1936-2022 Martinsville, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Bertha Joyce Slayden was born Sept. 1, 1936, at the family home in Martinsville, Missouri, to Loren and Clella (Parman) Carter. She passed away Au. 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in Albany, Missouri, at the age of 85.
Joyce attended all 12 years at Martinsville School, living in the country with her parents. Joyce enjoyed school, all classmates, students in the other classes and being in the Junior and Senior Plays. After graduation she attended Gard Business School. Her first job was in the office of Wes Tab, now Mead Paper Company. Then from there to the Circulation Department of the St. Joseph News-Press. On Feb. 24, 1958, she started working at the USDA/ASCS Office in Mound City, Missouri, and worked there until she retired in May of 1992 after 34+ years.
On Feb. 20, 1958, she married Franklin Wattenbarger of Mound City, (hometown King City, Missouri). In 1970 Franklin passed away. Joyce married Don Slayden of Mound City (hometown Dearborn, Missouri) in 1971.
In October of 2001, Joyce and Don moved to Albany. They enjoyed lots of tours and trips in the States and even going to Hawaii. They had a large yard, flowers, and a garden. Don had poor health since moving to Albany where he had several stints in the Crestview Nursing Home before his passing on December 18, 2009.
Joyce was a member of the Albany First Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary #121 of Mound City.
Joyce always felt blessed, enjoying the many friends in the different towns that she has lived in, workplace and churches.
Graveside Service and Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Lone Star Cemetery, Denver, Missouri. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, where friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
