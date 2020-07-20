WATHENA, Kan. - Roselle (Schmille) Slaughter, 91, of Wathena, died Friday evening, July 17, 2020, at the Corby Place in St. Joseph.

Roselle was born on May 15, 1929, in Wathena, to Carl and Eathel (Farmer) Schmille.

She lived all of her life in Wathena and taught school for 60 years, retiring in 2008.

Roselle is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #161 and the N.E.A.

She married Jack Slaughter on May 19, 1956, in Wathena; He preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2011.

She was also preceded by: her parents; brothers, Henry and Charles Schmille; and a sister, Geneva Ashworth.

The family wishes to thank the Staff of Corby Place for their special care of Roselle.

Survivors include: son; Jerry (Rita) Slaughter, of Plano, Texas, their two sons, Tim and Jason; and four grandchildren: Jacee, Brendan, Madison and Jackson daughter, Nelita (Wallace)Newton of Wathena; grandchildren, Shannon (Bryan) Diggs, Cody (Talia) Guess; great-grandchildren: Ariel Steinlage, Austin Diggs, Brody Guess, Brayden Guess; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation: friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas after 12 Noon Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Burial: There will be a private family graveside held at a later date, at the Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena.

Memorials: family suggests memorials to the Wathena E.M.S. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.