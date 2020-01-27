BETHANY, Mo. - Loree Slaughter Richardson, 89, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Crestview Home.
Survivors: son, Bill Slaughter, Bethany; three grandsons; nine great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Private burial: Thursday, Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.
Open visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Bethany Memorial Chapel.
Memorial gifts: Harrison County Hospice.
Tributes may be left at: www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.