Slatten, Effie J. 1929-2020

BETHANY, Mo. - Effie Jean Slatten, 91, Bethany, Missouri (formerly of Eagleville, Missouri) passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at a Bethany nursing home.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1929, in Bethany, the daughter of Homer Miles and Clella Jane (Bell) Shepard.

Jean was a life-long resident of Harrison County, Missouri. Jean graduated from Bethany High School in the class of 1946. She married James "Jim Andy" Slatten on April 18, 1948. They farmed south of Eagleville where they raised their family.

Jean was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, and was an excellent cook. Jim and Jean greatly enjoyed traveling in their camper and spent many of their winters in the south. Jean was a long time member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Epsilon Delta in Eagleville, the Elizabeth Harrison Chapter of DAR and a longtime member of the Bethany and Eagleville churches.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Andy Slatten; her parents, Homer and Clella Shepard; and infant brother; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Harlan Whitaker and her brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Francis Shepard.

Jean is survived by her three sons, Stuart (Peggy) Slatten, Bethany, Rick (Cindy) Slatten, Broken Arrow, Oklshoms, and Richard Slatten (Peggy Glasisk), Wilcox, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Sherrilyn (Shawn) Miller, James (Kristin) Slatten, Chad Slatten, Brooke Shrum; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will be held in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, where social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory according to the wishes of the family.

Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.