Gordon Slater, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
He was born Nov. 13, 1947, on a farm in Holdrege, Nebraska. He was on the football, basketball and track teams in high school, where he was given the nickname "Shotty." He was a dual graduate of Eustis High School and Elwood High School, both in Nebraska.
Gordon married Lillian Urban on Oct. 17, 2006. She survives of the home.
He was a visionary in the world of computer programming and software. He worked for Fort Hays State University in the computer department, then started his own software company, AnnRay, in 1977. In 2002, he started ATCi, which developed emergency management mapping software.
Gordon enjoyed reading, especially history. A man with an ornery sense of humor, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tim Slater.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian; children, Shawn Slater (Lesli), Troy Slater (Julee), Tiffani Spicer (Matt), and Brett Slater; grandchildren, Ashten, Kaylee, Luke, Ethan, Stephen, Drew, Ryan, and Bennett; brothers, Dr. Dick Slater (Judy) and Ron Slater; numerous extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Monday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
