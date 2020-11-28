Sheryl Slaten

CLEARMONT, Mo. - Sheryl Slaten, 70, of Clearmont, entered into peace Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her residence in rural Clearmont, after a nine month battle with mesothelioma.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at the Baptist church, Clearmont, with Brother John Clayton officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be given in her name.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritche Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we "Celebrate Life".

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.