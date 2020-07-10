Slagle, Imogene 1955-2020

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Mary Imogene Slagle, 81, Gladstone, (formerly of Stanberry, Missouri) passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Stanberry, the daughter of Lloyd and Goldie (Lewis) Reynolds.

On Sept. 30, 1955, she married Roy Galen Slagle; He preceded her in death on January 8, 2006.

Imogene sold goods as a home interior consultant for many years and she was a member of the Linden Baptist Church, in Gladstone.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and two infant daughters.

Imogene is survived by: her sons, Ken (Jacque) Slagle, Kansas City, Missouri and Chris (Jeanette) Slagle, Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Cathy Jo (Terry) Wilson, Parkville, Missouri; five grandchildren: Travis (Tabby) Wilson, Devon (Travis) Corum, Shelly (Chris) Spencer, Amy Slagle, and Alex Slagle; four great-grandchildren: Brayden, Averi, C.J. and Myles; and a brother, Raymond (Marje) Reynolds, Corning, Iowa.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in high Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Open visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to Linden Baptist Church of Gladstone in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.