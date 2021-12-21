SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Dr. Robert Brock Skipton, 85, Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
He was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Kansas City, Kansas, to George and Dorothy (Brock) Skipton.
Robert married Joan Sill Nov. 29, 1991. She survives of the home.
He was a graduate of the University of Missouri, where he received his Doctorate Degree. Robert practiced as a physician in St. Joseph and Scottsdale, Arizona. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, where he was a Green Beret.
Robert was an outstanding artist and enjoyed putting model airplanes together and flying them. He was in the process of writing a Christmas book.
Robert was preceded in death by son, Crag Gessell; and his parents.
Additional survivors include children, Jill and Todd Gessell; sister, Kathy Cowgill.
Private Farewell Graveside Service & Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Heart Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.