Deloris Mae Skeen, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born July 16, 1931, in St. Joseph, to Ethel and Charles Gill. She married David Skeen, who preceded her in death.

Deloris worked at Sister's Hospital and later for the St. Joseph School District as a Cook.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Dale Skeen, Sr.; grandson, Frankie Skeen, Sr.; great-grandson, Alastar Woosley; and great-great-granddaughter, Raina Jo Skeen.

Survivors include, children, Linda (Roger) Wilson, of St. Joseph, Tony (Debo) Skeen, of St. Joseph, Jeannie Sommers, of Pensacola, Florida, David (Carolyn) Skeen, Jr., of St. Joseph, Debbie (Pat) Pike, of Savannah, Missouri, Scotty (Cheryl) Skeen, of St. Joseph; sister, Bonnie Jones, of St. Joseph; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ms. Skeen has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Family Gathering will be held at later time.

Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice or Parkinson's Foundation.

Online obituary and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.