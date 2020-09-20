Skaggs, Mavis J. 1947-2020

Mavis June Skaggs, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 8, 1947, to Herman and Lena (Foster) Hodge.

Mavis married Jimmy Skaggs. He preceded her in death.

Mavis enjoyed fishing at Bob's Lake. She liked yard work and her dog, Precious.

She spent most of her life at the Evangelistic Temple, where she was a member of the choir.

She was also preceded in death by: daughter, Sharon K. Ruark; sister, Anna Taylor; brothers, Bud and Marvin Hodge.

Survivors include: son, Charles Ellis Jr. (Denise)of St. Joseph; Darrin Ellis of St. Joseph, Annetta Ellis (Terry) of St. Joseph; granddaughters, Sandy Ellis, Tasha Ellis (Dennis); brother, Herman E. "Gene" Hodge (Betty); and numerous extended family and friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

