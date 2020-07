Sissom, Bonnie J.

Bonnie J. Sissom

BIRMINGHAM, Mo. - Bonita "Bonnie" Jean Sissom, 69 of Birmingham, passed away July 9, 2020.

She is survived by: her husband, Dan Sissom; children: Dana (David) Keeton, Samuel (Brea) Sissom and Kalyn (Kevin) Koenegstein; grandchildren: Gannon, Connor, Dinnah, Prewett, Jentry, Callan, Andralee, Daniella, and Charlotte; brothers and sisters: Frank (Connie) Riddle, Brenda (Ed) Lewis, Vicki (Chris) Burge, Rick (Theresa) Riddle, Mike (Terri) Riddle, Doug (Trudi) Riddle; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Pfeifer and Joyce Bozarth.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday July 13, at First Baptist Church of North Kansas City, Missouri.

Celebration of Life Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday July 14, at First Baptist Church of North Kansas City.

Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, Missouri.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.