HELENA, Mo. - Lisa A. Sipes, 65, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 16, 1955, to Dewey and Della (Huffaker) Heath, in St. Joseph.

On May 9, 1975, Lisa married Gilbert N. Sipes. He preceded her in death in July 2020.

Lisa was a devoted caregiver, both with her family and professionally, dedicating over 40 years to the nursing profession, most recently as Dr. Vega's nurse.

Lisa was President of the Helena Cemetery, a member of the Helena Methodist Church and a Helena Park Opening Committee Member. She loved being Nana to her four grandsons and studying genealogy.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Della; husband, Gilbert; and grandson, Andrews Sipes.

Survivors include her father, Dewey; sons, Michael (Shawna) and John (Brittni) Sipes; grandsons, Nolan, Jack, Cale and Wade Sipes; sister, Kathy (Kelly) Crawford; brothers, Mick (Dalene) and Tom (Diane) Heath; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy, Christy, Dean, Nancy, and David; nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Helena Cemetery, 13844 State Route F, Helena, MO 64459 or Camp Quality, 1325 Village Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.