Sipes, Gilbert N. 1952-2020

HELENA, Mo. - Gilbert N. Sipes, 68, of Helena, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born in Savannah, Missouri, on April 27, 1952, to Homer and Florence (Burnham) Sipes. He married Lisa Ann Heath in Helena on May 9, 1975 and she survives of the home.

Gilbert loved his grandkids and family as they were everything to him. He enjoyed gardening and animals.

Gilbert is survived by his wife; children, Michael (Shawna) Sipes, of Union Star, and John (Brittni) Sipes of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Nolan Sipes, Jack Sipes, Cale Sipes, and Wade Sipes; brothers Dean (Carolyn) Sipes of Oklahoma, David (Teala) Sipes of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Roy Sipes of Savannah; sisters, Christy Sipes of Savannah, and Nancy (Herschel) Farmer of Kansas City, Missouri; father-in-law Dewey Heath of Helena, and countless nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jack Sipes, Ralph Sipes, Mary Moyer, Rebecca Crumbaker, Johnny Sipes, Carol Sipes, and infant sister, Betty Joann Sipes, and infant grandson, Andrews Heath Sipes.

A public visitation and family receiving hours will be Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to Helena Cemetery. Burial will be in the Helena Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.